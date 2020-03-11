Chick-fil-A will start selling bottles of its signature sauce

Photo via CNN

Chick-fil-A is testing the waters of selling its signature sauce at major grocery stores.

According to CNN, the fast-food chain plans to start selling 16-ounce bottles of its Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces at some stores in Florida.

The products are expected to hit shelves at select Publix, Target and Winn-Dixie stores starting in April.

The move is said to be part of Chick-fil-A's strategy to reach people outside of the restaurant.