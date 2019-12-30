Chick-fil-A rings in the New Year with free food for guests

BATON ROUGE - Chick-fil-A is ringing in 2020 with an offer of free food to guests.

Participating restaurants in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, and Gonzales are inviting guests to enjoy a free entrée from Jan. 2 until Jan. 11.

Guests who log in to their Chick fil A One account during the previously mentioned dates can choose from one of the following entrées for free:

-Chick-fil-A chicken Sandwich

-Grilled Chicken Sandwich

-Spicy Chicken Sandwich

-Chick-fil-A Nuggets (8-Count)

-Grilled Nuggets (8-Count)

-Chick-n-Strips (3-Count)

The offer is limited to one per person. Click here for more information on the popular fast food chain.