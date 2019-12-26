Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl inducts former LSU head coach, Charles McClendon, into Hall of Fame

Charles "Cholly Mac" McClendon

ATLANTA– The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has announced plans to induct six new members into this year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Hall of Fame, including the late, Charles McClendon, who was an LSU head coach. Other inductees are Virginia offensive lineman Jim Dombrowski, long-time employee Patti Young, and former chairmen Bob Coggin, Albert Tarica and Leeman Bennett.

Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said, “What a class we have this year. All of our inductees have unique stories and have significantly impacted our game over the years. Every single one of them deserves this honor, and we are beyond thankful for all that they have done for us.”

Charles "Cholly Mac" McClendon made his mark as the winningest coach in LSU history, but he was also the first coach to ever raise the Peach Bowl trophy after his LSU Tigers upset No. 19 Florida State in the inaugural 1968 Peach Bowl. As the longest-tenured coach in program history, McClendon amassed an impressive 137-59-7 record with 13 bowl appearances, earning him an induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1986. McClendon’s two children, Dee Alberty and Scott McClendon, will attend on his behalf.

Established in 2002, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Hall of Fame honors former players, coaches and contributors, as well as staff and volunteers, who have had a significant impact on the Bowl. There are currently 51 members, including players such as Mike Singletary, Reggie White and Jim Kelly, as well as coaches including Bobby Dodd, Vince Dooley and Lou Holtz.