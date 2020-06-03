Chick-fil-A on Siegen Lane closes as protesters gather nearby

Image of Chick-fil-A on Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge by Deyanira Zerpa

BATON ROUGE- As protesters gathered in the parking lot of the Super Target on Siegen Lane Wednesday evening, Chick-fil-A closed its doors for the night.

The protesters have occupied the parking lot every night since Monday, June 1, to protest what Gov. John Bel Edwards described as the "egregious" death of Floyd, which occurred May 25.

According to The Advocate, some protesters chose to gather outside of Chick-fil-A because of the company's history of supporting conservative political causes and opposing gay marriage.

In the same shopping center, Target has boarded up its windows for the past three nights. Following riots and lootings involving Target stores, the company has temporarily closed 200 stores across the nation and limited hours for the safety of its employees.

The demonstrations in the Capital Area have been peaceful.

Siegen Lane was shut down again Wednesday evening as the crowd grew.

