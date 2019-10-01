95°
Chick-fil-A hosts fundraiser for local food bank
BATON ROUGE - Select Chick-fil-A locations are teaming up for "Cookies for Charity," a month-long fundraiser from October 1-31 to support the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
For every sale of Chick-fil-A Chocolate Chunk Cookies sold (individuals and 6-packs) during October, participating Chick-fil-A restaurants will donate a percentage of sales to the food bank.
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank works with community partners to provide food and educational services to individuals in Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes.
Chick-fil-A locations in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, and Gonzales are participating in the fundraiser.
