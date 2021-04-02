Chicago police shot 13-year-old to death in 'armed confrontation'

Photo: WLS via ABC News

CHICAGO - A person killed in an 'armed confrontation' with police was identified as a 13-year-old boy, officials confirmed Thursday.

The shooting happened early Monday when Chicago police officers responding to an alert of multiple gunshots saw two people in an alley. One of those people ran from the police, leading to a confrontation with an officer, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The officer fatally shot the teen, identified as Adam Toledo, in the chest. Toledo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer involved has been placed on 30 days of administrative duty. The incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

Police say the other person involved is still in custody.