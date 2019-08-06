88°
Chicago police find drugs, guns and another gator in raid

1 hour 11 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, August 06 2019 Aug 6, 2019 August 06, 2019 10:38 AM August 06, 2019 in News
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago isn’t quite ready to say see you later, alligator.

The Chicago Sun Times reports that officers serving a search warrant at a northwest side house found a 3-foot alligator along with some guns and drugs. They turned the alligator over to animal control.

The discovery comes about a month after an alligator swimming around a city park lagoon captured the attention of the city for about a week before the alligator, dubbed Chance the Snapper, was captured by a gator hunter who was flown in from Florida.

And a couple weeks ago, two brothers posted a Facebook video in which they claimed to have found another alligator in the lagoon, though police suspect they put the gator in the lagoon themselves.

