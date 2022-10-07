60°
Chicago police: 2 officers die after being struck by train
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say two officers investigating a shots-fired call on the city's far South Side have died after being struck by a train.
Police spokeswoman Michelle Tannehill confirmed the deaths Monday night but said she had no additional details to release. She did not identify the officers.
Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi posted on Twitter that the "devastating tragedy" occurred when the officers were investigating a shots-fired call.
Local media reported that the officers were struck about 6:20 p.m. Monday by a train operated by the South Shore commuter rail line that links northern Indiana and Chicago.
