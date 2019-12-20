Chicago officer charged in killing of black teen

CHICAGO - A white Chicago police officer has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting a black teenager.

Charges announced Tuesday come as the city prepares to release a squad-car video of Officer Jason Van Dyke shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times on Oct. 20, 2014.

The state's attorney's office said in a news release that Van Dyke has been charged with first degree murder.

People who have seen the video say it shows McDonald armed with a small knife and walking away from officers. Van Dyke opens fire from about 15 feet and keeps shooting after the teen falls to the ground.

An autopsy says he was shot at least twice in the back.

Some worry the images could lead to unrest as in Baltimore and Ferguson, Missouri, after police-involved deaths.