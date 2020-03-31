Chevron commits $350,000 to virus relief efforts in south Louisiana

COVINGTON – While the entire globe remains in the grip of a pandemic caused by coronavirus, organizations with the means to assist are stepping up to offer aid.

Chevron's Gulf of Mexico Business Unit is one of the organizations determined to offer a helping hand.

In an effort to assist communities across Southeast Louisiana, the company has committed a total of $350,000 to Bayou Community Foundation, Northshore Community Foundation, Northshore Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank to supply resources to local families and individuals in need.

“COVID-19 has created some very difficult challenges for many across our state, especially our most vulnerable populations,” said Leah Brown, Public Affairs Manager for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. “We are hopeful that these contributions will help members of our community overcome some of the obstacles they may be facing to take care of everyday needs.”

Some of the donated funds will be in the form of grants issued to local nonprofits that help financially vulnerable members of the community pay for rent, utilities and everyday essentials.

Click here for more information on Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit and their efforts to support the community.