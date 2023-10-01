Chestnut regains title in hot dog eating contest

Image: ESPN

NEW YORK - Joey "Jaws" Chestnut has upset Matt Stonie to regain the championship title at the annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest at Nathan's Famous in Coney Island.

Chestnut downed 70 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes on Monday, beating out Stonie by 17 dogs.

Both men are from San Jose, California.

Chestnut's 70 dogs were the most ever eaten at a competition. In 2013, he set a world record by eating 69 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

The 32-year-old Chestnut had won eight straight competitions in a row before losing the Mustard Yellow International Belt to Stonie last year in an upset.

Contest officials said Chestnut set a new record last month when he ate 73 1/2 hot dogs and buns during a qualifying event.