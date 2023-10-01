69°
Latest Weather Blog
Chestnut regains title in hot dog eating contest
NEW YORK - Joey "Jaws" Chestnut has upset Matt Stonie to regain the championship title at the annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest at Nathan's Famous in Coney Island.
Chestnut downed 70 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes on Monday, beating out Stonie by 17 dogs.
Both men are from San Jose, California.
Chestnut's 70 dogs were the most ever eaten at a competition. In 2013, he set a world record by eating 69 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.
The 32-year-old Chestnut had won eight straight competitions in a row before losing the Mustard Yellow International Belt to Stonie last year in an upset.
Contest officials said Chestnut set a new record last month when he ate 73 1/2 hot dogs and buns during a qualifying event.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Early voting for upcoming election starts September 30
-
LSU students working on Library of Congress project to share Veteran's stories
-
Pennington Biomedical launches major fundraising campaign
-
Sheriff: Alleged relationship between student, teacher at Tangipahoa school under investigation
-
Tiger's Trail RV Resort opens in Baton Rouge