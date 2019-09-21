82°
'Chemical spill' at Phoenix post office involved acetone

Saturday, September 21 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities in Phoenix say a reported chemical spill at a post office Saturday turned out to involve a shattered glass bottle of acetone, which is used in nail polish remover.
  
Hazardous-materials personnel and police had responded to a report of a package exploding and Fire Department spokesman said three postal workers had "minor complaints" to their exposure to the then-unidentified chemical.
  
Fire Capt. Danny Gile later said the chemical was acetone and that "there was no malicious intent suspected" in connection with the package.
