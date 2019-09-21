82°
Latest Weather Blog
'Chemical spill' at Phoenix post office involved acetone
PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities in Phoenix say a reported chemical spill at a post office Saturday turned out to involve a shattered glass bottle of acetone, which is used in nail polish remover.
Hazardous-materials personnel and police had responded to a report of a package exploding and Fire Department spokesman said three postal workers had "minor complaints" to their exposure to the then-unidentified chemical.
Fire Capt. Danny Gile later said the chemical was acetone and that "there was no malicious intent suspected" in connection with the package.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officer shot, killed in Mandeville was former Marine; leaves behind 7 children
-
East Baton Rouge on track to break record number of overdose deaths
-
FEMA issues Livingston Parish deadline for flood prevention master plan
-
Zachary man drowns while attempting elaborate marriage proposal in Tanzania
-
Police officer dead, another injured after shooting in Mandeville
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar