'Chemical spill' at Phoenix post office involved acetone

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities in Phoenix say a reported chemical spill at a post office Saturday turned out to involve a shattered glass bottle of acetone, which is used in nail polish remover.

Hazardous-materials personnel and police had responded to a report of a package exploding and Fire Department spokesman said three postal workers had "minor complaints" to their exposure to the then-unidentified chemical.

Fire Capt. Danny Gile later said the chemical was acetone and that "there was no malicious intent suspected" in connection with the package.