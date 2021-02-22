67°
Chemical release at St. Gabriel plant briefly shuts down LA 30; workers at nearby business reportedly exposed
ST. GABRIEL - Officials are still investigating what caused a chemical plant in Iberville Parish to release ammonia into the air Monday morning.
A spokesperson for the Eastman plant in St. Gabriel said the facility released the chemical shortly before 7 a.m., prompting the closure of LA 30 near the property. Personnel were able to stop the release after about 10 minutes, and the highway was reopened around 8 a.m.
Three employees at a nearby business reported being exposed to the chemical and are being evaluated, Eastman said in a statement.
The site has since given an all-clear to resume operations.
