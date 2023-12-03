72°
Check out the last AP Poll before the College Football Playoffs; see where LSU ranks
BATON ROUGE - LSU stayed at No. 13 in the AP Poll after a chaotic conference championship weekend.
See the full list here:
1. Michigan
2. Washington
3. Texas
4. Florida State
5. Alabama
6. Georgia
7. Ohio State
8. Oregon
9. Missouri
10. Penn State
11. Ole Miss
12. Oklahoma
13. LSU
14. Arizona
15. Notre Dame
16. Louisville
17. SMU
18. Liberty
19. North Carolina State
20. Iowa
21. Oregon State
22. Oklahoma State
23. Tulane
24. James Madison
25. Tennessee
