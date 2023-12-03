Check out the last AP Poll before the College Football Playoffs; see where LSU ranks

BATON ROUGE - LSU stayed at No. 13 in the AP Poll after a chaotic conference championship weekend. See the full list here: 1. Michigan 2. Washington 3. Texas 4. Florida State 5. Alabama

Woman accused of murdering man in Port Allen arrested 6. Georgia 7. Ohio State 8. Oregon 9. Missouri 10. Penn State 11. Ole Miss 12. Oklahoma 13. LSU 14. Arizona 15. Notre Dame 16. Louisville 17. SMU 18. Liberty 19. North Carolina State 20. Iowa 21. Oregon State 22. Oklahoma State 23. Tulane 24. James Madison 25. Tennessee