Check out all the sights from Championship Monday

NEW ORLEANS - Get a peak at everything going on in the Crescent City in the lead-up to the championship game.

Air Force One at Armstrong International. pic.twitter.com/LNLoSpTH0r — Danny Monteverde (@DCMonteverde) January 14, 2020

The French Quarter is waking up. No better place for LSU to be in a National Championship! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/gVOdKTj1lR — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) January 13, 2020

Along Canal Street you can hear a faint LSU cheer from a few blocks over — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) January 13, 2020

A rendition of a “Hold that Tiger” like no other. I’ll continue to repeat it, the National Championship in New Orleans is like another home game. #Natty @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/MgGsUGUqTh — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) January 13, 2020

Here’s what Clemson will see running out of the tunnel tonight. Pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/zJBqSvybOv — Matt Trent (@MCTrent23) January 13, 2020

The Burrow Bomb. Gotta try it. pic.twitter.com/4tdyyRr2JJ — Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss) January 13, 2020

A whole lot of purple and gold on Bourbon. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/AsdArRKJxN — Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss) January 13, 2020

A nervous bunch of Tiger fans with high fives all around after Chase’s big screen pick up pic.twitter.com/TLrwiI5pSU — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) January 14, 2020

The Superdome rocking the purple and gold!!!! @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/WUsnChz59t — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) January 14, 2020

National Champions!!! Bourbon Street is the place to be. ?? ?? #LSU pic.twitter.com/yI0PZiVUJv — Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss) January 14, 2020