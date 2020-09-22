Chase that spanned EBR, Ascension parishes Tuesday morning stemmed from burglaries

PRAIRIEVILLE - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was involved in a lengthy vehicle pursuit with a pair of suspected burglars early Tuesday morning.

The suspect vehicle was originally spotted by deputies in Ascension Parish and, based on footage from DOTD cameras, apparently traveled through Gonzales before fleeing down I-10 until arriving in Baton Rouge.

According to additional footage captured on DOTD cameras, the car appeared to exit the interstate and lead deputies on a chase along Siegen Lane toward Airline Highway.

Eventually, the suspects made their way to Sherwood Forest Boulevard where they stopped near a Raising Cane's restaurant.

The sheriff's office took both suspects into custody after the crash. They were identified as Treveon Rome, 22, of Baton Rouge and Eric Mealey, 20, of Natchez, Mississippi.

Authorities said the pair was burglarizing vehicles in the Meadow Brook area prior to the chase.

Both were taken back to Ascension and booked into the parish jail for burglary, drug and weapons charges.