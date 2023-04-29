70°
Latest Weather Blog
Chase after stolen truck ends in arrest of 13-year-old boy
Trending News
BLANCHARD, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say a 15-minute chase after a stolen pickup truck ended with the arrest of a 13-year-old boy.
Caddo Parish sheriff's spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick says the incident began after Blanchard police reported that three males had been seen trying to get into vehicles, and had left early Saturday in two Ford F-10 pickup trucks and a Toyota Camry.
She says in a news release that sheriff's deputies chased them, but the three vehicles headed off in different directions at a traffic stop.
Sheriff's Deputy Marc Herring says deputies, Shreveport police and Louisiana State Police chased one of the trucks, finally putting down a spike strip to disable it. The boy got out and was arrested.
The other two vehicles were found abandoned.
All three had been stolen.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After WBRZ report, work on a condo's parking lot covered in potholes...
-
Over 30 crime cameras installed at Baton Rouge businesses, hundreds more to...
-
Innocent bystander injured in police chase struggling months later, can't get help
-
23-year-old arrested after runaway 11-year-old found hiding at his home
-
White Castle High employee fired after crossing line with student, investigators say
Sports Video
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Brian Kelly updates LSU quarterbacks successful spring