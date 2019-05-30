Charter school board chair plans meeting with parents after half its students fail

BAKER - The Chairman of the board for Advantage Charter Academy in Baker says he has scheduled a meeting for next month after a number of upset parents expressed frustration that their child failed.



Walter Morales confirmed to WBRZ that at least 200 students were retained at Advantage Charter. That means they are being held back.



Most of the students found out about it when they received their report cards. However, all of the children will be allowed to pass on to the next grade because the school didn't follow its own guidelines and policies. The school was supposed to let parents know at least three times prior to being held back. Instead, the school didn't follow its policies. A national spokeswoman out of Michigan said last week they were sorry for the mistake.



Loruhamah Collins said her child was one of those who failed.



"Some of the teachers aren't even aware that their students are being retained," Collins said. "Until they get that report card. They have kids with straight A's, and they received a paper saying 'retained.'"



We were supposed to interview Walter Morales Wednesday. But, surprisingly, he stopped answering our calls 24 hours after saying he would do an interview.



It comes as parents are threatening to pull their children out of the charter school.



"My fourth grader received a letter saying she was going to be retained due to her reading," Shantelle Cortez-Perkins said. "On the same day I picked her up, and she received academic excellence and a ribbon and a pendant."



The meeting with parents is scheduled for June 11 at Advantage Charter. We reached back out to the operator of the school but did not hear back.