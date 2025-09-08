82°
Charlie Davis named 'Chief Efficiency Officer' for City-Parish
BATON ROUGE - The current City-Parish Chief Administrative Officer, Charlie Davis, has been moved to the new role of Chief Efficiency Officer.
Mayor-President Sid Edwards said Davis will "focus on restructuring and right-sizing parish government, eliminating unnecessary costs, streamlining processes, and positioning East Baton Rouge Parish to become the most efficient parish in the state" in his new role.
The mayor's office says that Davis is handling the search for a new city-parish CAO to handle the daily operations of parish government.
