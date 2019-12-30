Charitable donations pouring in as end of 2019 approaches

BATON ROUGE - Christmas may be over, but the spirit of giving is still strong, particularly as we close in on the end of 2019.

"It's the time of year where organizations like ours really count on those donations," Capital Area United Way President George Bell said.

After taking a few days off for the holidays, employees at United Way came back to a slew of envelopes, all containing various monetary donations.

"Fortunately there were donations here so we've been processing those donations this morning, and we will continue to do so well after the first of the year," Bell said.

And from paper to something much bigger over at St. Vincent de Paul:

"Everything from boats, cars, to RVs even," Communications Director Michael Acaldo said. "Last week over five cars were donated."

Monday morning at the shelter, the floor was covered in last-minute donations for the year.

"This is fairly early in the morning, and so my guess is by the end of the day it's going to be very high and we'll have to be moving some of this stuff out rather quickly and rapidly," Acaldo said.

Acaldo says it's a huge amount for a regular day, but typical for this time of year as people try to get those charitable tax write-offs on the books for 2019.

"People trying to hit that end of the year donation this is the time to do it. If you wait a couple of days longer, you miss that opportunity to give and get a tax deduction."