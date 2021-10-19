Charges upgraded for student who allegedly beat disabled teacher for social media fame

Warning: Video contains explicit language

COVINGTON - A high school student who was arrested earlier this month after she was caught on video viciously attacking her 64-year-old teacher as part of a social media challenge is now facing more severe charges.

WWL-TV reports Covington High School student Larrianna Jackson, 18, now faces charges of second-degree battery and cruelty to the infirmed. Those charges carry with them a sentence of up to 10 years in prison if Jackson is convicted.

Police arrested Jackson after video of the incident, which happened inside a classroom, was posted online. In that video, Jackson was seen pummeling the physically disabled school employee and knocking her to the ground.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital after the assault.

Two other students were arrested for posting the video online, which police believed was part of trend on TikTok known as the "slap a teacher" challenge. TikTok has since banned such posts from its platform.