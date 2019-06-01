Charges upgraded for parents in death of 3-month-old

SLIDELL - Authorities say charges have been upgraded to murder for a couple accused of killing their child.

On April 8, deputies were called to investigate the death of a 3-month-old boy who was found unresponsive in a home in Slidell. The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the child's remains were turned over the coroner's office, where it was determined the child suffered a "non-accidental" fracture to the right arm. An investigation into the boy's death resulted in the arrest of his parents, Kevin Scott and Samantha Hotard.

Scott was originally charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles, while Hotard faced a charge of cruelty to juveniles.

Wednesday, authorities say the charges were upgraded to second-degree murder. Both Scott and Hotard remain in jail.

Deputies say the death investigation is ongoing.