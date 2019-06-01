73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Charges upgraded for parents in death of 3-month-old

2 days 23 hours 31 minutes ago Wednesday, May 29 2019 May 29, 2019 May 29, 2019 6:50 AM May 29, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SLIDELL - Authorities say charges have been upgraded to murder for a couple accused of killing their child.

On April 8, deputies were called to investigate the death of a 3-month-old boy who was found unresponsive in a home in Slidell. The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the child's remains were turned over the coroner's office, where it was determined the child suffered a "non-accidental" fracture to the right arm. An investigation into the boy's death resulted in the arrest of his parents, Kevin Scott and Samantha Hotard. 

Scott was originally charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles, while Hotard faced a charge of cruelty to juveniles. 

Wednesday, authorities say the charges were upgraded to second-degree murder. Both Scott and Hotard remain in jail. 

Deputies say the death investigation is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days