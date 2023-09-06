98°
Charges pending for Independence man who allegedly shot brother

Tuesday, September 05 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

INDEPENDENCE - Charges are pending for a man who allegedly shot his brother Tuesday evening, authorities said. 

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at a home along East Copper Road around 6:30 p.m.

Details were extremely limited, but deputies said they had not taken the man into custody. They did not say what he may be charged with and did not release a name. 

The victim was being treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

No more information was made available. 

