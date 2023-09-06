Charges pending for Independence man who allegedly shot brother

INDEPENDENCE - Charges are pending for a man who allegedly shot his brother Tuesday evening, authorities said.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at a home along East Copper Road around 6:30 p.m.

Details were extremely limited, but deputies said they had not taken the man into custody. They did not say what he may be charged with and did not release a name.

The victim was being treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No more information was made available.