Charges pending against driver after truck overturns on Bluebonnet Blvd.
BATON ROUGE - State police are investigating a crash involving a concrete truck.
The truck overturned on Bluebonnet Boulevard before 5 a.m. near I-10. Authorities say the truck knocked down a signal pole. At the scene, multiple traffic lights could be seen on the ground.
Crews working on traffic light on Bluebonnet Blvd. Northbound traffic still closed, South is back open. pic.twitter.com/OdSc9K2q7F— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) April 30, 2019
Crews originally closed the roadway in both directions, but had the southbound lanes opened around 8 a.m.
Bluebonnet Boulevard South is now open. Bluebonnet Boulevard North remains closed due to an overturned vehicle. Congestion remains minimal.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) April 30, 2019
According to LSP, charges are pending against the driver of the truck.
