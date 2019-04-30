80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Charges pending against driver after truck overturns on Bluebonnet Blvd.

Tuesday, April 30 2019
WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - State police are investigating a crash involving a concrete truck.

The truck overturned on Bluebonnet Boulevard before 5 a.m. near I-10. Authorities say the truck knocked down a signal pole. At the scene, multiple traffic lights could be seen on the ground. 

Crews originally closed the roadway in both directions, but had the southbound lanes opened around 8 a.m.

According to LSP, charges are pending against the driver of the truck. 

