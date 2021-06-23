Charges dropped for Derrius Guice after settlement in domestic violence case

87°
Wednesday, June 23 2021
Source: The Washington Post
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON - Domestic violence charges against Derrius Guice were dropped after a settlement was reached Wednesday.

Guice, a former running back for LSU and the Washington Football Team, was originally charged with felony strangulation and four misdemeanors including choking, pushing, and destroying the cell phone of his then-girlfriend.

Attorneys for both parties confirmed an agreement was reached Wednesday but are withholding the terms of the settlement, according to the Washington Post.

These allegations stem from his time in the NFL, causing his release from his former team.

Guice has also been accused of sexual misconduct during his time at LSU, including the alleged harassment of a Superdome security guard who spoke about her experience at the State Capitol earlier this year. LSU has since banned Guice from any LSU events and stripped mentions of Guice's sports accolades. 

