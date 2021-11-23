Charges dropped against former Alabama student; made bomb threat about Tiger Stadium in 2019

BATON ROUGE - A former University of Alabama student who made a bomb threat about Tiger Stadium in 2019 had charges against him dropped Tuesday morning.

Former Bama student Connor Croll, 21, was arrested in Tuscaloosa after making a bomb threat about Tiger Stadium during the LSU and University of Florida game Oct. 12.

Police say he admitted to calling in the threat, saying he wanted to stop the game because "his friend was on the verge of losing a large bet."

According to The Advocate, Croll said he paid $2,040 in restitution to the LSU Police Department and completed an intervention program, including 250 hours of community service.