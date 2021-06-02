Latest Weather Blog
Charges against former LSU player could be dropped
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Virginia - Virginia prosecutors have dismissed four charges against a former Louisiana State University football player.
Derrius Guice, a 23-year-old star running back who went on to join the Washington Redskins from 2018 until the team released him in 2020, has faced multiple criminal charges over the years, and more recently, allegations against the Baton Rouge native have played a major role in the fallout of LSU's Title IX report.
In 2020, Guice was arrested and charged with counts of strangulation, assault, battery, and destruction of property that stemmed from three separate domestic violence incidents that allegedly took place at his home in Loudoun County, Virginia.
But as of Wednesday, Virginia prosecutors have dismissed four charges against Guice.
Details of the agreement have yet to be released, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.
