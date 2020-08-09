Chaotic gunfire during trail ride kills 1, injures many in Tangipahoa Parish

ROSELAND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night, leaving one person dead and several wounded.

According to deputies, the shooting happened on Vernon Town Rd. in Roseland. It is said that multiple gunmen open fire in a large crowd of about 100 people during a trail ride event.

So far, no suspects are custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office.