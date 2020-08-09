81°
Latest Weather Blog
Chaotic gunfire during trail ride kills 1, injures many in Tangipahoa Parish
ROSELAND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night, leaving one person dead and several wounded.
According to deputies, the shooting happened on Vernon Town Rd. in Roseland. It is said that multiple gunmen open fire in a large crowd of about 100 people during a trail ride event.
So far, no suspects are custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trailer containing original artwork, said to be worth thousands, allegedly stolen from...
-
Business booming for Denham Springs restaurant after judge orders to halt operation
-
SU Athletic Department and CareSouth host curbside back to school giveaway
-
2MAD: Women United providing single moms, families with fresh food amid pandemic
-
Former LSU track star mourns younger brother's death, killed in S. Flannery...