Channel 2s Best Bet$ week 7: NFL

Another week, and another opportunity to hit our 5 team parlay. Last week was a struggle but this week we are going to get back on the right track.

Over 46.5 Ravens Bengals

Our first bet of the week is over on the Cincinnati Baltimore game. Both offenses have been good to start the year. I see a Lamar, Burrow shootout.

Panthers -3

The Panthers have lost 3 games in a row after starting the year 3-0. They will get back on track this week though and beat a bad Giants team that has no identity.

Saints -5

Who are the Seahawks without Russell Wilson? Seattle’s offense didn’t look good last Sunday Night. They are playing a good Saints defense that is healthy coming off of a bye. Expect the Saints in a blowout.

Dolphins + 2.5

One of the most disappointing teams in the NFL, Miami is off to a 1-5 start. But this week the Fins will turn it around at home against an inconsistent Falcons team. Atlanta loves making struggling QBs look good.

Packers -7.5

The Packers have been really good ever since their loss to the Saints. Washington is coming off of a tough stretch and are banged up. Packers by two scores.