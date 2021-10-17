Channel 2s Best Bet$ week 6: NFL

Last week we almost hit the parlay in Channel 2’s Best Bet$ as we went 4-1 with the 9ers as the only team not covering.

With a good slate of games, we have some interesting picks this week:

1. Under 47 Miami vs Jacksonville

We head over the pond for our first game. Two offenses that haven’t been able to get going this season. The Jags still looking for their first win of the year, and the Dolphins struggling to find any consistency. This will be a low scoring game, take the under.

2. Browns -3

After a shootout loss to the Chargers last week, the Browns will bounce back this week at home against an undefeated Cardinals team. I like Cleveland running game against Arizona.

3. Broncos -4

What a tough week for the Raiders. I don’t expect them to be ready to play against the Broncos. That’s why I have Denver -4.

4. Bills -5.5

My Super Bowl pick just keeps rolling. The Bills beat the Chiefs on the road last week on Sunday Night football. This week they will beat the Titans on the road on Monday Night football. Both sides of the ball are clicking for Buffalo. Averaging 39 points per game while only giving up 10.25 in their last 4.

5. Over 42.5 Seahawks at Steelers

Caesars doesn’t expect Seattle to move the ball without Russell Wilson. But 42.5 is extremely low not to pass up. Seahawks will score enough to hit the over.