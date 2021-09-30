Channel 2's Best Bets

Although Louisiana passed sports gambling back in August, it has yet to come out on betting apps sites such as Fan Duel, and Draft Kings. Right now the Louisiana Board of gaming control does not have a set date for when it will be available but they're hoping that it will be during this football season. 55 of the 64 parishes in Louisiana will be able to place their bets when it goes through.

Each week on WBRZ, we will have Channel 2's Best Bets. We will pick 5 bets from both college football and the NFL each week.

5 Bets of the Week:

1. Ole Miss +14.5

Ole Miss at Bama this week in biggest matchup in college football. Rebels QB Matt Corral is an early season contender for the Heisman Trophy. Lots of points will be scored, the over/under is 79.5 which is extremely high. Bama might get the win, but Ole Miss keeps it under 14.5.

2. Arkansas +18.5

Arkansas has been one of the biggest surprises in college football this year, beating two top 25 teams. This week they will travel to face Georgia and although the Dawgs will get the win, Arkansas keeps it close. Two good defenses, I expect it to be a low scoring game.

3. LSU -3.5

LSU is coming off of an SEC road win at Mississippi State, while Auburn struggled with Georgia State at home. But watch out for a Finley revenge game.

4. Saints -7.5

The last time a full stadium was at the Superdome was back on January 5th, 2020. Head Coach Sean Payton is a great motivator, he will get his team ready and the Saints will win by 3 scores against a terrible Giants team.

5. Titans -7.5

The Jets are the worst team in football, it doesn’t matter where they play. Titans by two scores or more.