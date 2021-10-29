Channel 2's Best Bet$ week 9: College football

Back-to back weeks we have gone 4-1 in our college football bet$. While that’s the consistency that we like to see, we are still striving for 5-0. So, let’s get to it.

Week 9 Best Bet$:

1. Georgia -14

All season long, I’ve been picking the Bulldogs, and I’m not stopping in their rivalry game vs. Florida. The under is in play here at 51 as well, but I’d expect the Dawgs to handle their business per usual. Georgia by 3 scores or more.





2. Kentucky +1

The Wildcats are coming off of a bye after losing to Georgia. They’re on the road this week against an inconsistent Mississippi State team. It’s always hard to win in Starkville, but Kentucky will be prepared and rested coming off of the bye. They should win. They are the better team.

3. Ole Miss +3

I haven’t bought the hype around Auburn all season. To me they’re just an average football team. Ole Miss is better and should win. One thing that does scare me is the health of QB Matt Corral. Still, the Rebels should win.





4. Baylor -2.5

Texas is falling apart, and the Bears seem like the more consistent team. This season, Baylor is 5-2 against the spread. Pick the Bears.



5. Notre Dame -3.5

This bet is solely based on the fact that I don’t trust North Carolina. UNC is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 on the year. ND is the more consistent team. I’m going with the Irish.