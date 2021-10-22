Channel 2's Best Bet$ week 8: College Football

Last week, we almost hit the parley in our college football Best Bet$. The first four games all hit (Syracuse +13, A&M -8.5, Bama -17, and Ole Miss -2.5.) All we needed was Arizona State to cover -1 vs Utah. In the first half it looked good as the Sun Devils took a 21-7 halftime lead. But ultimately they lost the game 35-21, killing the parley as well.



This week, we strive to be perfect yet again, with our week 8 Best Bet$.

1. Wisconsin -3.5

Wisconsin is at Purdue this week, and the Boilermakers are coming off of an upset win against #2 Iowa. After Purdue's big win, they will come back down to earth this week and lose to a confusing Wisconsin team.

2. Oregon +1

The Ducks are at UCLA this week. I believe more in Oregon than I do in UCLA. The Bruins are overrated and are going to get exposed by a better Oregon team.

3. Wake Forest -3

Wake Forest is undefeated so far this year, one of the surprises of the season. They face a tough Army team this week, that almost beat Wisconsin last week. Although the game will be close, the Demon Deacons will pull it out and cover.

4. Over 76 LSU at Ole Miss

There will be a lot of points scored in this game. Last year the two teams combined to score 101 points. LSU is coming off of dropping 49 on Florida, and Ole Miss is one of the best offenses in the SEC. Bet the over.

5. Under 58: USC at Notre Dame

Although USC's defense is not good, neither is Notre Dame's offense. This game will be a slugfest, in which Notre Dame scores just enough to win.