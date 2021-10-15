Channel 2's Best Bet$ week 7: College Football

Another College Football Saturday is upon us, and that means it’s time for Channel 2’s Best Bet$.

Last week we went 3-2 (7-3 including NFL picks) with Stanford and LSU not covering. I made sure not to pick the Tigers this week with all the injuries and the season seemingly going down the drain.

Week 7 Bet$:

1. Texas A&M -8.5

After the biggest upset of last weekend where we saw the Aggies take down the Tide. I’d normally expect a letdown the week after. But A&M is playing a horrible Missouri team. Aggies by two or more scores.

2. Alabama -17

The Tide lost at A&M next week and you can expect Head Coach Nick Saban to use that as motivation this week. He has already come out and said that his team is not elite. Tide by a lot against Mississippi State.

3. Syracuse +13.5

Clemson hasn’t been able to score the ball all season, and they are going into the Carrier Dome. I’d expect a low scoring game and Syracuse to cover.



4. Ole Miss -2.5

A lot of people are taking Tennessee in this matchup. I believe Ole Miss is just the better team and will cover in Knoxville.

5. Arizona State -1

The Sun Devils got back to back impressive wins over UCLA and Stanford. They go on the road to face Utah. This is a confident team, and they will get another road win.