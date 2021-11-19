Channel 2's Best Bet$ Week 12: College football

Last week, we went even with a record of 2-2-1. Miami, and South Carolina couldn't pull off the victories on the road. That makes our record for the season 36-27-2.

This week we got risky with a few underdogs.

1. Michigan State +19

Big playoff implications on the line in this one. Michigan state is at Ohio State, Buckeyes come into this one as heavy favorites. I think Mel tucker will make it closer than people expected it to be, but Ohio state gets the victory. The Spartans cover.

2. Oregon +3

Oregon’s an underdog on the road against Utah. The ducks haven’t really looked good since their win at Ohio State. They need this win to stay in the College Football Playoff hunt. I think they pull off the road upset in a squeaker. Give me the Ducks +3.

3. Baylor +1

The Bears are coming off of a big upset win over Oklahoma last week. Now Baylor is at Kansas State, a match-up that has Big 12 Championship implications on the line. I trust Baylor more than I trust Kansas State. Dave Aranda will have his Bears ready for the road upset.

4. Under 43: Nebraska at Wisconsin

Every week I try to pick a Big 10 football game that I think will be extremely low-scoring. This week, I’m going with the match-up in Madison, Wisconsin: two horrible offenses, two good defenses. Expect a low-scoring game with a ton of turnovers and punts.

5. Cincinnati -10

The Bearcats need to beat SMU badly to stay in a College Football Playoff race. The last few weeks, they’ve won games but didn’t get the style points that they needed. This week at home, they have to win by multiple scores to impress the committee.