Channel 2's Best Bet$: Super Bowl

BATON ROUGE - Super Bowl week is officially here, and we have our final picks for the football season:

1. Chiefs Moneyline

There's a lot of interesting storylines for this game, including the first brothers playing against each other in a Super Bowl in Jason and Travis Kelce. But the one that really headlines this game is Andy Reid facing his old team. The Eagles fired a Hall of Fame coach after Reid built up the Eagles and brought them to the Super Bowl... Now he has a chance to create a dynasty in KC... I don't think they will let that slip away. I am taking the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes is the best player on the field, and the MVP will outplay Jalen Hurts.

2. Over: 50.5

I think this will be a fairly high-scoring game, two really good offenses going at it. The Eagles are going to have to score to keep up with Mahomes and the Chiefs. I am taking the over as well.



In terms of player props going on that same tune, I have two for you to bet on Sunday. Remember, all of these props are on Bet MGM.

1. +360

J. Hurts 2+ TD Passes Thrown

Mahomes 3+ TD Passes Thrown

Over: 50.5

2. +425

Chiefs Moneyline

P. Mahomes 3+ TD Passes Thrown

P. Mahomes 300+ Passing Yards

While the football season is over, we are going to have our Best Bet$ come March Madness, and some NBA Playoff picks as well.