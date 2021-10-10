Channel 2's Best Bet$: NFL Week 5

BATON ROUGE- This past week we went with the two heavy favorites in our NFL bet$. Both the Titans and Saints lost to two winless New York teams (Jets and Giants).

This week we will make up for it with 5 bet$ to get you ready for the weekend.

1. 49ers +5

The Arizona Cardinals are the hottest team in the NFL with a 4-0 record. But that stops on Sunday, Trey Lance gets the start for the 49ers on Sunday. I am predicting a coming out party for the Rookie. The 49ers have a ton of talent on both sides of the field but are off to an ok start. Lance is the guy to get them going.

2. Over 52: Giants at Cowboys

Cowboys have been a scoring machine to start the season. In their last two games, Dallas has scored more than 35 points. The Giants will have to score to try to keep up with the Cowboys.

3 Packers -3

The Packers have won three in a row and are too talented to not beat the Bengals. Although Joe has been great this year, Cincy has a lot of holes particularly on the offensive line.

4. Bills +2.5

This will be a revenge game. Last season the Bills lost at Arrowhead to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Buffalo has been red hot to start the year. Shutting out two opponents, and scoring over 35 points their last 3 games. The Chiefs on the other hand are off to a rocky start, they haven't found themselves yet this season and I don't expect that to happen against the Bills.

5. Chargers -2

The Chargers are forreal, and although the Browns are a real good team as well I expect the Chargers to get the win at Home. Justin Herbert had a good showing last Monday Night against the Raiders.