62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Channel 2's Best Bet$: March Madness Field of 64

3 hours 55 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, March 15 2023 Mar 15, 2023 March 15, 2023 3:27 PM March 15, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The best tournament in all of sports is officially here, and we got off to a solid start in March going 2-1 in our Conference Tournament Bet$.

To start the Big Dance I'm giving you four picks -- two Bracket Busters, the best game, and my NCAA Tournament Champion.

Bracket Buster:

1. No. 13 Iona over No. 4 UConn

2. No.13 Furman over No. 4 Virginia

Best Game: No. 7 Missouri over No. 10 Utah State

Trending News

Champion: Houston

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days