Channel 2's Best Bet$: March Madness Field of 64

BATON ROUGE - The best tournament in all of sports is officially here, and we got off to a solid start in March going 2-1 in our Conference Tournament Bet$.

To start the Big Dance I'm giving you four picks -- two Bracket Busters, the best game, and my NCAA Tournament Champion.

Bracket Buster:

1. No. 13 Iona over No. 4 UConn

2. No.13 Furman over No. 4 Virginia

Best Game: No. 7 Missouri over No. 10 Utah State

Champion: Houston