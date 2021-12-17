Channel 2's Best Bet$ Early Bowl Season: College Football

Bowl season if officially here, with two games being played on Friday. We are making our best 5 bet$ for the next week as we look to improve our 55-43-2 record.

1. BYU -6.5

The Cougars are a really good football team, coming into the game ranked 12th and going 5-0 against PAC 12 teams. I think UAB is going to be outmatched by a better team, and one that should have been in a better bowl game.

2. Louisiana-Lafayette -4

Another team that should have been in a better bowl. The Cajuns have won 12 in a row, and are coming off of a Sun Belt conference title. The line changed from -6 to -4 mainly because of ULL coaching change. I still the Cajuns are better than Marshall, and I think they win by a score.

3. Missouri +3.5

Army is coming off of a bad loss to rival Navy. Missouri might be a 6-6 football team but they've won 3 of their last 5 and are playing good football right now. I think the Tigers get the upset.

4. UCF +6.5

One team really wants to play in this game, and it is not Florida. UCF has been trying to play the Gators for a long time, and with all the transfers and changes to Florida's team I really don't see them winning this game.

5. APP State -2.5

This should be a really fun game Saturday morning between App State and Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers lost in the C-USA championship game to UTSA, and the Mountaineers lost to ULL in the Sun Belt title game. App State I think has played a harder schedule and I trust a little bit more in the game.