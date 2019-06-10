Changes Through the Workweek

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly clear skies tonight, as temperatures will be slow to cool off into the 70s by 11 PM. Overnight lows will eventually bottom out near 73° into Monday morning, as calm winds increase to 5 to 10 mph out of the north. Another hot and humid day in store on Monday, with a potential for a spotty, brief drizzle between 1 and 6 PM. These showers should stay to our west and east, but a rogue drizzle could push near the Capital City area. Temperatures will be warming to a high of 90°, with heat index values breaking near 96°. The UV index will be in the extreme category, an 11 out of 12 on the scale, so make sure to use sunscreen if you will be spending any amount of time outdoors.

Up Next: Cooler and drier conditions will move in starting Tuesday, before showers and heat return as we approach the weekend.

The Tropics: No tropical cyclone activity is expected during the next 48 hours.

THE EXPLANATION:

The tropical low pressure has been slow to depart the area, and is currently dumping a considerate amount of moisture across the East Coast. It has tracked just enough out of our area to incur dry conditions, but is still close enough to keep dew points elevated. This will change as we proceed through the beginning part of the workweek. A cold front will be pressing onto the Gulf Coast and make it into the Gulf of Mexico late Monday, bringing with it a potential for a passing drizzle ahead of the system on Monday afternoon. Clouds will increasing overnight and into Tuesday as the front passes from west to east, but a noticeable change will occur Tuesday morning. Dew points will plummet into the low-to-mid 60s on Tuesday, allowing high temperatures to only peak near 85°. Lows will also be cool during this time period, with temperatures falling into the mid-60s Tuesday through Thursday nights. This pleasant weather does not last long, as a strong low pressure does travel just to our north starting on Friday. The proximity of this system will pull gulf moisture onshore, bringing a return to afternoon storms, and warmer, humid conditions that will stay through the weekend.

