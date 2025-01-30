Changes made to flight schedules heading to D.C. after collision over Potomac River

BATON ROUGE - Flights to Washington, D.C. are canceled or delayed following a collision that happened overnight involving a passenger plane and a Black Hawk helicopter.

The 7:11 a.m. flight and a later evening flight out of BTR heading to D.C. were both canceled. Later flights out of New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International Airport are still scheduled.

This comes after a collision overnight involving a passenger plane carrying 64 people and an Army Black Hawk carrying three over the Potomac River.

Officials said at a press conference Thursday morning all 67 people involved are believed to be dead.

D.C.'s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is still open.