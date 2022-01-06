Changes coming after bowl system reaches record 40 games

NEW YORK - NCAA president Mark Emmert says it is time for schools to take a look at the bowl system and determine the purpose of some postseason games.

Three teams with losing records will be among the 80 playing in a record 40 bowl games over the next month. The new NCAA football oversight committee was forced to tweak a safety net program to allow 5-7 teams to be bowl-eligible based on their Academic Progress Rates.

This offseason, a task force will study the bowl system. The NCAA has largely removed itself from the bowl business, allowing conferences, communities and television networks to create postseason games. The NCAA is not looking to take control of the bowls, but everyone involved in college football agrees adjustments are needed.