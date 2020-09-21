Latest Weather Blog
Change to DSNAP program allows all La residents to apply any day, regardless of last name
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana officials announced Sunday that following a change in the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP), residents in all 21 parishes approved for DSNAP benefits can apply for benefits any day of the week, regardless of their last names, until Wednesday, September 23.
This new allowance was made as the result of a change in the DSNAP application schedule after the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) noticed minimal call wait times during the first few days of Phase 2 and decided to suspend the alphabet system to allow residents more opportunity to apply, a press release from DSNAP explained Sunday.
Residents of the 21 approved parishes who have not yet called to apply and be interviewed for DSNAP benefits are encouraged to call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center at 1-888-524-3578 any day through Wednesday, September 23.
The call center will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 20 and 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday September 21-23.
However, officials say pre-registration is only a first step.
Residents who pre-registered must still call to apply and be interviewed to have their eligibility for DSNAP benefits determined.
For more information about DSNAP related to Hurricane Laura, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/DSNAP-Laura.
