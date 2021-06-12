Chances of tropical development going up in the S.W. Gulf

Saturday 9AM Tropical Outlook:

The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for potential development and a tropical depression may develop by the middle of next week. Development chances are now up to 40% over the next five days.



An area of disturbed weather in the eastern Pacific is expected to cross into the southwestern Gulf late this weekend or early next week, and then slowly drift to the north or northwest. At that time, models are in decent agreement that a closed low may try to develop. There is a lot of unknowns this far out in time, but would expect at least an increase in rain chances across our area late next week.

BOTTOM LINE: Until a circulation develops the uncertainty remains very high. If/when a circulation forms, the forecast details will become more clear. The WBRZ Weather Team will continue to bring you daily updates.