Chance Wilson steps down from library board post

Chance Wilson Photo: EBR Parish Library

BATON ROUGE - Chance Wilson, a recently-appointed member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Board of Control, is leaving his post and moving to New York City.

Wilson had been named to a four-year term on the library board in May, but last week he took to Facebook to announce his decision to move to New York in December.

Wilson serves as CEO and chairman of the board for Wilson Global Initiative, a nonprofit that promotes worldwide literacy.

Earlier this year, Wilson moved WGI's headquarters to New York City.

According to the Baton Rouge Business Report, Matt Watson, one of the Metro Council members who confirmed Wilson in the appointment, says he hasn't heard of the resignation yet, but that Wilson will have to resign if he's moving out-of-state.