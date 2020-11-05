Chance for rain returns on Saturday

Tonight and Tomorrow: Our gradual warm up has begun and we'll only dip down into the mid 50s overnight. Tomorrow, we'll have another pleasant afternoon with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. A few locations may even reach 80.







Looking Ahead: Our next chance for rain will be on Saturday, as an easterly wave tracks across the Gulf. This will allow more moisture to be funneled into south Louisiana, and create isolated showers through the day and into Saturday night. It will not be an all day wash out, as rain coverage is expected to only be around 30%. Just be prepared to dodge a shower or two on Saturday. Sunday, we'll keep a slight chance for a shower in the morning, but the afternoon should remain mostly dry.





Tropical Depression Eta:







Eta is currently located over northern parts of Honduras and will re-emerge over the northwestern Caribbean by tomorrow afternoon. Gradual strengthening is expected as it tracks towards Cuba. That is where confidence currently lies. Beyond that, the forecast becomes very tricky. Right now, all models are in fairly good agreement that Eta will track towards the eastern or southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week. Once again, everything will be based on a similar pattern that we saw with Delta and Zeta last month, high pressure to the east and a cold front expected to move in from the west. The timing of these two features will be key on steering Eta. Right now, no reason to be overly concerned, but it is something we will have to watch as we go into next week.







The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.