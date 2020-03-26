Chalmette man killed in motorcycle crash Wednesday morning

ST. BERNARD PARISH – On Wednesday morning, Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist on LA 46.

Police say 52-year-old Ronald Besendorfer, a resident of Chalmette, had been driving his 2008 Harley Davidson along LA 46 east near LA 300 in St. Bernard Parish when he ran off the road and was ejected from the bike.

Besendorfer, who wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say they’re still analyzing the incident to determine what caused Besendorfer to swerve and end up off road. At this time, police say it is unknown if speed or impairment were factors in the tragic crash.