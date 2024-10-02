73°
Latest Weather Blog
CF Industries employee at Donaldsonville facility dead after being hit by forklift
DONALDSONVILLE — A CF Industries employee at the company's Donaldsonville Complex died Wednesday after being hit by a forklift, officials said.
Around 1:45 p.m., the employee was injured. According to a company spokesperson, onsite medical personnel quickly responded. The employee was then airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center to be treated as a trauma patient, Acadian Ambulance Service said.
Trending News
The company's spokesperson put out a statement confirming that the employee died Wednesday night. No other information about the employee is available at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tenants in second week of sewage problem at Denham Springs apartment
-
Deputies reject self-defense claim; man accused of shooting wife several times at...
-
Library cardholders can now check out state park passes and exploration-tool filled...
-
University Lakes construction expecting delays after no contractors bid on project
-
LSU and Ole Miss set for a Saturday night kickoff on WBRZ