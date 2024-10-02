73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

CF Industries employee at Donaldsonville facility dead after being hit by forklift

7 hours 27 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, October 02 2024 Oct 2, 2024 October 02, 2024 3:50 PM October 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE — A CF Industries employee at the company's Donaldsonville Complex died Wednesday after being hit by a forklift, officials said.

Around 1:45 p.m., the employee was injured. According to a company spokesperson, onsite medical personnel quickly responded. The employee was then airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center to be treated as a trauma patient, Acadian Ambulance Service said.

Trending News

The company's spokesperson put out a statement confirming that the employee died Wednesday night. No other information about the employee is available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days