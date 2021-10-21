71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Certain imported onions may pose health risk, CDC warns

2 hours 40 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, October 21 2021 Oct 21, 2021 October 21, 2021 4:39 AM October 21, 2021 in News
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
By: Paula Jones
During the week of October 18, the CDC linked 652 cases of illnesses to a salmonella outbreak caused by various types of imported onions from Mexico and distributed by ProSource Inc. 

Hundreds of people in 37 states across the U.S. have fallen sick after consuming imported onions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC linked the 652 cases of illnesses to a salmonella outbreak caused by various types of imported onions from Mexico and distributed by ProSource Inc

Federal officials issued a warning Wednesday, saying that people who have onions from an unknown source should not take any chances with their health. Instead of consuming these unlabeled vegetables or passing them on to others, they should throw them out.

After getting rid of the onions, it's also important to sanitize surfaces where they were stored.

No deaths have been reported, but the CDC says 129 people have been hospitalized after eating the onions. 

Trending News

In fact, a number of individuals who contracted salmonella consumed the onions at the same restaurant, according to the CDC.

"Epidemiologic and traceback data show that one source of infections in this outbreak are whole red, white, and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed throughout the United States by ProSource Inc," the CDC said in a statement.

Symptoms of salmonella often include bloody diarrhea and a high fever, extensive vomiting and signs of dehydration, which usually begin six hours to six days after infection, according to the CDC.

Federal health officials are still working to determine whether other onions and suppliers are linked to the outbreak.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days