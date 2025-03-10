70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Ceremony at Capitol honors Louisiana guardsmen who died in helicopter crash

3 hours 2 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, March 10 2025 Mar 10, 2025 March 10, 2025 10:46 AM March 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A ceremony was held Monday at the State Capitol to remember the 10th anniversary of a National Guard helicopter crash that killed four guardsmen from Louisiana.

The crash happened in March 2015. George Griffin, George Strother, Lance Bergeron and Thomas Florich, as well as seven other passengers on board, died in the crash over the Santa Rosa Sound in Florida during a training exercise at Eglin Air Force Base. 

The helicopter was assigned to the 1-244th Assault Helicopter Battalion based in Hammond.

Monday marks the 10th anniversary of the eleven's passing. 

